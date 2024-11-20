Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms have commented on ACHV. Raymond James initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 134.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.34 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

