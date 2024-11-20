AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACM opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. AECOM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

