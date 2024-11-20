Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.35. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 117,082 shares changing hands.

Africa Oil Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

