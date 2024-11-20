AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

