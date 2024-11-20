Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

