Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,132,366.62 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

