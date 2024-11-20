Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

