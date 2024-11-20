AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 7.7 %

DIT opened at $129.04 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.