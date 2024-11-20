American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $13.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 2,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Realty Investors by 210.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

