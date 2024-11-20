Amkor Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 15,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average daily volume of 2,027 put options.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

AMKR opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This trade represents a 50.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

