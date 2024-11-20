Analysts Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Target Price at $25.75

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKV. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $20.89 on Friday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

In other BKV news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 in the last quarter.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

