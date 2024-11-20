Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $201,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DK stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -20.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

