Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $16.71

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 62.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

