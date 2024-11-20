Analysts Set Expectations for Mural Oncology FY2024 Earnings

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mural Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Mural Oncology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.37 on Monday. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mural Oncology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mural Oncology news, CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,603.58. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

