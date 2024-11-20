Analysts Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) PT at C$33.57

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

