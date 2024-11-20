Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

FQVLF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.