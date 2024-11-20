Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $128.25

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:FMX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 377.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

