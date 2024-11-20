Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$54.43

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Trading Down 4.6 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.