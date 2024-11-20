Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$54.43

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$40.45 and a 1 year high of C$59.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

