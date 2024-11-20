Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $39.91

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 114.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 85.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 57.6% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 99,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

