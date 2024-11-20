AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $54.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,536.40. This trade represents a 55.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 224,548 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB opened at $19.97 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

