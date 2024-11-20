Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £152.81 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £152.81 ($193.92).
John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, John Heasley bought 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,089 ($26.51) per share, for a total transaction of £146.23 ($185.57).
Anglo American Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,372.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,224.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
