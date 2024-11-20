Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £152.81 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £152.81 ($193.92).

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, John Heasley bought 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,089 ($26.51) per share, for a total transaction of £146.23 ($185.57).

Anglo American Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,372.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,224.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.80) to GBX 2,700 ($34.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,715 ($34.45).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.