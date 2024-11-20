Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 14,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

