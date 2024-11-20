ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.52 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

