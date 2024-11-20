APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

