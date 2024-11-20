Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 143.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

