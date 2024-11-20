Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Issues Press Release Regarding Innovative AI-Based Security Innovation

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. recently announced through a Form 8-K filing that it will be releasing a press release titled “AITX’s RAD to Announce Potentially Revolutionary AI-Based Security Innovation” on November 18, 2024. This new innovation by the company is expected to introduce ground-breaking advancements in the field of AI-driven security and productivity solutions.

Get alerts:

The press release revealed that the subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), is set to unveil a cutting-edge technology named ‘SARA™’ on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 8:00 am ET. SARA promises to bring significant improvements in cost-efficiency and quality to a crucial function within the security industry.

RAD is planning to showcase the capabilities of SARA through at least one video demonstration during the announcement, providing insights into how this AI-driven solution can revolutionize the security industry by offering smarter and more efficient security solutions. This technological advancement is expected to have a substantial impact on the market segment and redefine industry standards in the security sector.

CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD, Steve Reinharz, expressed excitement about the potential of SARA, highlighting its utilization of advanced artificial intelligence and its ability to bring a fundamental change in the cost-efficiency vs quality dynamic sought by businesses in the security realm. This new development further solidifies RAD’s position as a leader in integrating AI into security technology.

To witness the official unveiling of this game-changing security technology, interested parties are encouraged to tune in to the announcement on November 20, 2024, at 8:00 am ET via AITX’s YouTube channel and the official websites of AITX (www.aitx.ai) and RAD (www.radsecurity.com).

AITX, along with its subsidiary RAD, is committed to reshaping the security industry through innovative AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service models, targeting cost savings and operational efficiency for businesses. The company’s technologies aim to replace traditional manned security guarding models with AI-powered solutions, delivering significant cost benefits while enhancing operational performance.

As per the exhibit attached to the filing, AITX has a promising sales pipeline, including opportunities with Fortune 500 companies, demonstrating a strong market demand for its AI-driven solutions. The company’s technological offerings cater to various industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare, providing enhanced operational capabilities at reduced costs.

Please note that the information contained in the press release and the filing should not be considered as guarantees of future performance, and readers are advised to approach forward-looking statements with caution.

For further details and updates, individuals are encouraged to refer to the official sources mentioned above.

###

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Featured Stories