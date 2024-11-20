Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.89 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21.
