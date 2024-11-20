Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

