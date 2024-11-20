Assetmark Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2,288.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after buying an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,542.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,712,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,522 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

