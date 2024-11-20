Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $15.66. Astronics shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 431 shares traded.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

