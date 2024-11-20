Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.58.

Keyera Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$45.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.45.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

