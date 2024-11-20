Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYR. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James sold 19,163 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$54,039.66. Also, insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,463.40.

About Ayr Wellness

