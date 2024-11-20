Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATOS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

