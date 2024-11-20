Avalon GloboCare Launches “BrAce for Impact” Affiliate Marketing Program for KetoAir Breathalyzer Device

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and laboratory services, has officially launched the “BrAce for Impact” affiliate marketing program for the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device. This announcement came through a press release issued on November 18, 2024, showcasing the company’s strategic move towards enhancing its market reach for the KetoAir™ product.

The affiliate marketing program, named “BrAce for Impact,” is aimed at leveraging influencers, health coaches, and content creators to promote the KetoAir™ device equipped with AI-enabled software and Hot App shareable technology. This program was introduced in response to the positive reception received from attendees at two significant conferences: the Hack Your Health Conference in Austin (May 31-June 2, 2024) and the Keto Pa-LOU-za Conference in Louisville, KY (Oct. 11-13, 2024).

Affiliates enrolled in the program will benefit from an attractive discount and commission structure. By providing a coupon code, affiliates can earn commissions on each sale, thus incentivizing them to promote the KetoAir™ device through various online platforms, including social media channels.

Dr. David Jin, CEO of Avalon GloboCare, expressed enthusiasm for the launch of the “BrAce for Impact” program, emphasizing its role in empowering affiliates to engage with their audiences authentically. The program not only equips affiliates with marketing materials but also encourages the documentation of personal health journeys using the KetoAir™ device.

Participants in the program will have access to professionally designed graphics, marketing materials, and KetoAir™ brand tags and logos to facilitate genuine health journey updates. This initiative primarily targets metabolic coaches, podcasters, health authors, experts, disease management and reversal companies, and other influential individuals looking to promote ketogenic health.

Enrollment in the “BrAce for Impact” program is straightforward: interested individuals complete a quick form, following which an affiliate marketing agreement is automatically sent for signature. To learn more or join the program, individuals can visit the provided link in the press release.

For those interested in purchasing the KetoAir™ device, it is available for purchase on the official website at www.ketoair.us. The KetoAir™ breathalyzer is specifically tailored for ketogenic health management and measures an individual’s breath acetone concentration (BrAce), aiding in the assessment of ketosis status.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is actively engaged in enhancing its offerings within the precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services space. The company aims to solidify its position as a leader in innovative diagnostic testing, driven by proprietary technology that delivers accurate, genetics-based results.

While the launch of the “BrAce for Impact” affiliate marketing program marks a strategic move by Avalon GloboCare to expand its market presence, investors and industry enthusiasts are keenly observing the developments within the company. To stay updated on Avalon GloboCare’s advancements and initiatives, interested individuals are encouraged to follow the company’s Twitter account for the latest updates at @avalongc_avco.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

