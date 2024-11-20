AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Buys £23,600 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($29,949.24).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.50 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.08%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

