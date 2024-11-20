Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.