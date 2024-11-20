Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $44.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

