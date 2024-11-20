Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BAND opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $493.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.50. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,630 shares of company stock valued at $148,515. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

