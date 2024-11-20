Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $64.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

