Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BAOS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.79.
About Baosheng Media Group
