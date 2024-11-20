Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

