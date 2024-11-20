Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

NYSE TGI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Triumph Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.