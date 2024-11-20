Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) versus Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Critical Survey

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $527.11 million 0.08 -$152.64 million ($15.75) -0.39 Jowell Global $160.01 million 0.04 -$11.47 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -22.62% -94.29% -26.19% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Beachbody has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beachbody and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beachbody presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Jowell Global

(Get Free Report)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.