BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

