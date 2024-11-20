BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 10.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

