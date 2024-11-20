Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.