Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.