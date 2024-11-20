BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

