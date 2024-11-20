BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Critical Review

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -801.00% -7.28% -5.10% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $6.60 million 17.39 $5.07 million ($1.89) -2.60 BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund.

13.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on September 19, 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

