BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHE.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.57.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$11.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

