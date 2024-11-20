BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CHE.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.