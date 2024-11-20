BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $121.86 and a one year high of $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

