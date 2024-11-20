BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

